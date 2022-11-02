Training critical to support future diverse broadcast leadership

Broadcasters in Wisconsin have taken numerous steps to promote diversity in their operations. We all recognize the importance of making sure our stations reflect the communities they serve.a

One of the keys to success is in training future leaders in broadcasting as tomorrow’s managers and owners. There’s a lot to know when it comes to running a station, from learning about federal regulation to financing. There’s also programing, sales, digital, promotions, and the importance of keeping local and serving communities, the heart of what we do.

The opportunities are for all, but it takes commitment and preparation in all areas to achieve a successful dream.

As you look around your stations to think about tomorrow’s leaders, especially those from underrepresented communities, consider leadership training opportunities.

We’re fortunate to have the Walker Broadcast Management Institute here in Wisconsin. The next cycle is scheduled for the spring, and you can read all about it on page 14. Graduates of the three-year cycle, like myself, can expect to come away with a wealth of knowledge and the tools they need to step up in their stations and their careers.

The NAB Leadership Foundation also offers “Broadcast Leadership Training” which gives a specific focus to helping women and members of underrepresented communities position themselves to own and run their own stations.

Also on the national level, we’ve been advocating for the reinstatement of a tax certificate program that would encourage the sale of broadcast stations to women, people of color, and other underrepresented communities.

There’s no single solution, but these are some examples of great opportunities to promote future success

We can’t assume the future leaders of broadcasting will appear when they’re needed. It’s on us, today’s leaders, to make sure those who follow us are in the best position to serve their diverse communities in ways we haven’t conceived of yet.

Lupita Montoto

WBA Board Chair