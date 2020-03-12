Toolkit available for broadcasters’ COVID-19 response

The National Association of Broadcasters today announced it is distributing new public service announcements to radio and TV stations to educate Americans on how to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The PSA effort is part of a Coronavirus Response Toolkit, an online resource to help broadcast radio and TV stations accurately cover the coronavirus disease and prepare for the impact on their staff, community and businesses.

The toolkit offers downloadable radio and TV public service announcements (PSAs) and scripts in English and Spanish. Also available through the toolkit are resources to help local broadcasters prevent and address COVID-19 at their stations, as well as editorial guidelines to help journalists combat misinformation and provide accurate and timely coverage of the virus.

“As America’s ‘first informers,’ local radio and TV broadcasters and our network partners have long been committed to ensuring public health and safety during times of emergency,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “As COVID-19 impacts everyday life, it is important for broadcasters to communicate credible news and information to keep people safe and informed. I encourage all broadcasters to utilize resources in the toolkit to help their local communities during this critical time.”

The toolkit is located at https://www.nab.org/coronavirus and will be updated with any additional and new information as it becomes available.