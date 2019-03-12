Toolbox restocked for WBA Summer Conference

Throughout my time with the WBA and as a founding member of the WBA’s Young Professionals group, I’ve always been outspoken about my belief in continuing education as a foundation for a successful career. As the world around us evolves and technology advances, communication styles change and influence the way people interact with the world on a daily basis. As professionals in the business world and specifically in the broadcasting industry, it is important for us to stay current with the changes around us, both to better serve our clients and our audiences as well as to stay relevant within our networks and communities.

The Young Professionals we will be bringing “The Toolbox” to the WBA Summer Conference for the second time this year.

“The Toolbox” is a one-day conference specifically geared for young professionals, taking place Thursday, June 13 at the The Ostoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. The purpose of “The Toolbox” is to provide skills and resources for well-rounded young professionals in the broadcasting industry by fostering better communication skills in the workplace, encouraging stronger relationships within communities, and creating dynamic leaders in the industry. By sharpening the tools that young professionals use on a day-to-day basis, whole organizations will benefit and become stronger and the industry itself will continue to move forward in a competitive and relevant way.

I’d like to encourage you to consider enrolling your young professionals in this one-day conference. The cost is only $35 per participant, and the value is immeasurable. More than 60 young professionals were in attendance last summer for a day of enrichment, and the responses from participants and sponsors were overwhelmingly positive. Several of our speakers slated to appear at this summer’s conference include Lauren Magiera, WGN Sports Anchor (Chicago), Molly Stenz, WORT-FM News Director (Madison), Bryan Polcyn, WITI-TV Investigative Reporter (Milwaukee), and so many other incredible speakers with topics covering will include Trailblazing, Surviving a Workplace Shooting, Improving Your Reach with New Media, Investigative Reporting, and Fighting the Burnout.

I’d like to thank our current sponsors for helping to make “The Toolbox” possible. Without these supporters, we would not be able to host such an event.

Gray Television

Quincy Media

Mid-West Family Broadcasting

We would not be able to host such an event without our wonderful sponsors, and we are currently welcoming sponsors for next summer’s conference. For more information or to become an official sponsor for this event, please contact myself at (920) 242-0560 or by emailing terrystevenson@me.com.

Terry Stevenson, Seehafer Broadcasting