Toolbox event ‘bigger and better’ for 2019

Throughout my career I’ve always been a firm believer in continuing education. As the world around us evolves and technology advances, communication styles change and influence the way people interact with the world on a daily basis. As professionals in the business world and specifically in the broadcasting industry, it is important for us to stay current with the changes around us, both to better serve our clients and our audiences as well as to stay relevant within our networks and communities.

I’m excited to announce that this summer, together with my partner Hannah Anderson, I am combining my belief in continuing education with my passion for supporting and equipping young professionals by bringing “The Toolbox” to the WBA Summer Conference for a second time.

“The Toolbox” is a one-day conference specifically geared for young professionals, taking place Thursday, June 13 at the The Ostoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. The purpose of “The Toolbox” is to provide skills and resources for well-rounded young professionals in the broadcasting industry by fostering better communication skills in the workplace, encouraging stronger relationships within communities, and creating dynamic leaders in the industry. By sharpening the tools that young professionals use on a day-to-day basis, whole organizations will benefit and become stronger and the industry itself will continue to move forward in a competitive and relevant way.

The first annual “Toolbox” conference was held last summer in Milwaukee, and received positive responses from both participants and sponsors. More than 50 young professionals were in attendance for a day of enrichment. The conference will be even bigger and better in 2019, with new keynote speakers and panelists covering a variety of fresh and relevant topics for both radio and television broadcasters.

We would not be able to host such an event without our wonderful sponsors, and we are currently welcoming sponsors for next summer’s conference. For more information or to become an official sponsor for this event, please contact myself at (920) 242-0560 or by emailing terrystevenson@me.com.

Thank you!

-Terry Stevenson

Seehafer Broadcasting