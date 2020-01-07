Tomah, Sparta station changes to ‘Bog Country’

A Tomah/Sparta radio station is changing formats to play 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s country music. WBOG, known now as “BOG County,” is heard on 101.3 FM and AM 1460.

Robin Jon Olson, who played his first country record on the radio in 1980, and joined Magnum Media in 2002, is returning to the air to host the morning show.

“After two years focused on the sales and production side of radio, I’m excited about adding back to my duties being on the air, Olson said.

The station offers national news and sports and Craig Otto delivers local news and sports. Mike Olson will host the afternoon show. BOG Country is also home to high school football, wrestling, boys and girls basketball and hockey.