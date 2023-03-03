Timm to retire as EAS Committee chair

After more than 30 years as Broadcast Chair of the Wisconsin EAS Committee, Gary Timm retired from this position on March 1. The Wisconsin SECC unanimously elected committee member Chris Tarr as Timm’s successor.

Tarr is Group Director of Engineering for Magnum Media, a family-owned Wisconsin radio group with 25 stations from Racine to Eau Claire. He is very active with the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) both in Wisconsin and has served twice on its National Board of Directors. He also serves on the Wisconsin Broadcasters Clinic program committee.

Timm said, “Tarr is eminently qualified for this position, and I have every confidence that he will do a great job, with the full support of our 13-member SECC. I am appreciative of Magnum Media agreeing to share Chris’ abilities and expertise through his leadership of the State EAS Committee.”

Chris Tarr

Timm said that with his 70th birthday coming this year and the FCC approval of Wisconsin’s State EAS plan completed, this seemed like a good transition point.

“It’s impossible to overstate the critical role Gary plays on the state and national level when it comes to his leadership on EAS. He’s done more for EAS, broadcasters, and the public than most will ever know about,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “Gary is respected around the country for his knowledge and leadership on EAS, and we were very fortunate to call him our own.”

“We are excited to have Chris Tarr in this important role going forward, and we’re grateful to Magnum Media for lending us his expertise and commitment,” Vetterkind said. “Chris has the knowledge and dedication to make sure EAS remains a reliable public safety benefit for our communities.”

Timm was inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame in 2018. “It’s been a privilege to volunteer my service all these years for the people of Wisconsin, and the EAS on a national basis,” Timm wrote. “I will truly miss my EAS colleagues and friends, and thanx to you all for the support and rewarding relationships.”