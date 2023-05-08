Three WBA News Operations of the Year outcomes affected by error

The outcomes for three News Operation of the Year Award races announced at the WBA Awards Gala Saturday are affected by a point tabulation error.

WMTV-TV in Madison won the News Operation of the Year award in Medium Market TV. WISC-TV in Madison was erroneously named the winner.

WSAW-TV in Wausau won the News Operation for the Year award in Small Market TV. WKBT-TV in La Crosse was erroneously named the winner.

WOMT-FM in Manitowoc won the News Operation of the Year award in Medium Market News and Talk Radio. WTAQ in Green Bay was erroneously named the winner on Saturday night.

The stations have been informed and awards will be produced and delivered to the stations.

“We are very sorry for the error,” said WBA President Michelle Vetterkind. “The points awarded for social/digital media categories were not attributed the News Operation of the Year award calculation. In previous years, points for those categories did not go toward News Operation of the Year. That rule change was made for the 2022 contest, but wasn’t incorporated into the tabulation process.”

The recalculation didn’t affect the outcomes for any of the other News Operation of the Year or Station of the Year award winners. It doesn’t affect any outcomes in individual awards.

The corrected list of winners is here: