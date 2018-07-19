Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Threats to journalists take on new significance

Published July 19, 2018

 Courtesy WBA Newsroom

RTDNA Executive Director Dan Shelley recently wrote about how threats to journalists are taking on new significance.
He speaks from experience, having himself been threatened, attacked, and stalked.
Shelley spoke at the WBA Summer Conference on a panel on the topic of journalist and station safety, and he’s coming… – MORE –

