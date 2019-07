Are you ready for an evening in Paris?

That’s the theme for the 2020 WBA Awards Gala as decided by the WBA Awards Committee.

The committee also approved fee increases for the 2019 Awards competition. The new fees are:

Radio: $35/entry

TV: $45/entry

LPFM: $20/entry

Other changes to the awards categories were also approved at the meeting. Look for those in the new brochure. We’ll let you know when it’s ready.