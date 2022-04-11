The Family’s ‘Help for the Homeless’ tops $527K

The Family Radio Network’s 2022 “Help for the Homeless” hygiene drive received a record-breaking $527,000 worth of donated hygiene and cleaning supplies this spring from more than 760 local businesses, churches, and schools for 96 crisis agencies in 19 of their listening communities. The drive annually provides for approximately 70,000 people.

Since 1992, “Help for the Homeless” donations have provided more than $4.8 million worth of hygiene supplies to local Wisconsin crisis programs and those they serve. Donations remain in the communities where they are collected. The goal of “Help for the Homeless” is to supply a year’s worth of products to each agency.

The Family Radio Network partners with area homeless coalitions and crisis programs by inviting the community to donate needed hygiene items for their local agencies through “Help for the Homeless.” Supplying the crisis programs with laundry soap, hair and dental care items, deodorant, diapers, and other personal care and cleaning products makes it possible for them to dedicate their limited financial resources to providing qualified personnel, education, counseling, safe housing, and nutritious food to those they serve.

Businesses, churches, and schools participate by placing collection boxes in their high traffic areas and inviting their own staff, members, and students to donate. Financial donations are also welcome.

The Family Radio Network has stations in Appleton, Green Bay, Wausau/Stevens Point, Sheboygan, and Eau Claire.