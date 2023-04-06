The Family Radio’s ‘Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive’ raises $665K

The Family Radio Network’s 31st annual Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive celebrated another a record-breaking year raising more than $665,000 worth of new hygiene and cleaning supplies now stock the shelves of 101 crisis programs in 19 communities across Wisconsin.

The Family Radio thanks the 927 businesses, churches, and schools who hosted collection boxes and everyone who generously donated products to help their local crisis programs.

Since 1992, The Family Radio’s Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive has provided more than $5.4 million worth of hygiene and cleaning supplies for local Wisconsin crisis programs and those they serve. The goal of the hygiene drive is to supply a year’s worth of products to each of the participating programs, with donations remaining in the communities where they are collected.

The Family Radio Network partners with area homeless coalitions and crisis programs by inviting the community to donate needed hygiene and cleaning items for their local agencies through the Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive. Supplying the crisis programs with laundry soap, hair and dental care items, deodorant, diapers, and other personal care and cleaning products makes it possible for them to dedicate their limited financial resources to providing qualified personnel, education, counseling, safe housing, and nutritious food to those they serve.

Businesses, churches, and schools participate by placing collection boxes in their high traffic areas and inviting their own staff, members, and students to donate. Financial donations are also welcome.