The Family Radio Network marks 50 years

The Family Radio Network celebrated 50 years on the air with a free concert, inflatables, games, fun for the kids, and a free picnic supper for the first 1,000 guests.

The concert with Sanctus Real was held Aug. 29 at Pierce Park in Appleton.

The “family” gathering was to celebrate and thank the listeners who supported The Family over the last 50 years. The group of stations is an independent, local, and listener supported Christian radio station. It was founded in 1969 and first began broadcasting out of a Menasha furniture store in 1977 as WEMI-FM.

The Family currently owns and operates four radio stations broadcasting over 10 signals in Northeast and Central Wisconsin, reaching approximately 60,000 listeners every 15 minutes. In addition to their faith-centered and family-friendly music and messages of hope, strength, and encouragement, The Family Radio is also active in community outreach supporting 89 local crisis agencies in 15 of their listening communities annually through their “Help for the Homeless” hygiene drive. This spring, more than 900 businesses, churches and schools hosted collection boxes for the hygiene drive, donating $406,000 worth of supplies to their local crisis programs.