Teuber remembered for lifetime influence on radio

Tom Teuber, known for his lifelong love for and influence on radio, particularly in Wisconsin, died on Thursday in Fitchburg. He was 76.

According to his obituary, Teuber developed an interest in radio while spending his youth in Milwaukee. He later attended Elmhurst College to get involved with its college radio station WRSE. He started his radio career at WRCO in Richland Center and later joined WCMF in Rochester, New York where he quickly rose to the role of program director. He worked at several stations in New York, Ohio, and Illinois before returning to Wisconsin in the mid-80s when he was part of a group that bought WMAD in Madison and programmed a progressive format. Tom eventually left WMAD for WWCD (CD101) in Columbus and then became a producer at WBEZ in Chicago. He returned to Madison in 1995 as music director at 105.5 Triple M (WMMM). He was promoted to program director in 2000. He was also involved in getting the Monona community radio station, WVMO, on the air. He continued there as program director until his retirement in 2018.

Teuber mentored, guided, and influenced countless people in broadcasting.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Those wishing to honor Teuber’s legacy are asked to consider a donation to the Goodman Community Center, Southern Poverty Law Center, or Agrace Hospice.