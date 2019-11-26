Sunrise station changes formats, promotes second change

A Wausau radio station is switching from an oldies format to a sports format and the owner is suggesting another station will also change formats soon.

“Cool Oldies” (WXCO) changed Monday to Sports Fan 1230. A post on the WXCO Facebook page said the sports format is shared with sister station Sports Fan 100.5 (WAVL) and that WAVL will be changing formats very soon.

Both stations are owned by Sunrise Broadcasting. The company is advising fans of “Cool Oldies” to tune to sister station Blue Jay 96.3 (WJMT) in Merrill to hear the same format.