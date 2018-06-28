Summit explores future TV technology

The WBA is supporting a summit underway in Columbus, Ohio that explores the coming deployment of ATSC 3.0 technology.

The ATSC 3.0 Midwest Next-Gen Summit features helpful, practical information regarding the deployment of ATSC 3.0, plus insightful discussion about opportunities for viewers and advertisers.

FCC Commission Michael O’Rielly attended the first day of the conference. WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind is also attending the conference.

Session topics include:

Building new revenue with NextGen TV and SFN deployment

Monetizing ATSC 3.0 with personalized advertising data

ATSC 3.0 deployment plan for general managers and engineers

Consumer purchase trends for new technology

The summit is being held at the Marriott Northwest in Columbus.