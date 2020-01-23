Sullivan to lead stations in Denver

The head of Entercom stations in Madison and Milwaukee, Chuck Sullivan, has been named Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Entercom Denver.

Sullivan will take his new position on Feb. 3.

“Chuck is a driven and talented leader who has had great success leading Entercom’s Madison and Milwaukee markets,” said Doug Abernethy, Regional President, Entercom. “We are thrilled to have Chuck lead the Denver market and look forward to seeing its continued growth under his guidance.”

“I’m incredibly honored to have been tapped to lead a third market during my time at Entercom,” Sullivan said. “The Denver market consists of five strong, creative stations that our listeners turn to on a daily basis, and I’m excited to help lead the charge as we develop new ways to connect with our audience and continue delivering exceptional content.”

Sullivan joined Entercom in 2014 as the Senior Vice President and Market Manager for the company’s Milwaukee market. In 2015, his role expanded to include oversight of Entercom Madison. Prior to joining Entercom, Sullivan served in leadership roles for Cumulus Broadcasting, including as Vice President and Market Manager for the company’s Mobile, Alabama cluster and Market Manager for five stations in Destin, Florida. Sullivan also previously served as a managing partner for Ocean Broadcasting in Wilmington, North Carolina from 1996 to 2006. Sullivan will succeed John Fullam, who recently announced his retirement.

Sullivan serves on the WBA Board of Directors.