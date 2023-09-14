Student scholarship competition underway

Do you know a student who could use assistance with educational expenses?

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation offers two $2,500 scholarships and two $1,500 scholarships. Students who meet eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply for these scholarships.

The application process is online. It’s available on the WBA website at wi-broadcasters.org/scholarships

Students who have completed at least one-half of their degree or graduation requirements in a media or media-related course of study are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must have either graduated from a Wisconsin high school or be attending a Higher Educational Institution in Wisconsin that has been designated as eligible by the WBA Foundation Board.

Applicants must be planning a media career that includes audio, visual and digital/social media platforms.

Previous WBA scholarship winners are not eligible.

The deadline for application is Friday, Nov. 3, and all applications must be received by the WBA office by this date.

The WBA Education Committee, and the stations that utilize the scholarship menu option for EEO credit, will screen all scholarship applications. The final determinations for scholarships will be made by a vote of the WBA Foundation Board of Directors. The two highest ranked applicants by the WBA Foundation Board will receive the $2,500 scholarships and the next two highest ranked will receive $1,500 scholarships. The scholarships will be awarded at the WBA’s Student Seminar, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.