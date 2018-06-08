Student-run station undergoes rebranding

A student-run radio station in Eau Claire is changing its name from Blugold Radio to Verge 99.9 FM.

“We’re rebranding not to reflect changes in what we offer to our listening area, but rather to better match what listeners have grown to love about our contribution to the regional music scene,” said Scott Morfitt, station manager.

The change takes effect July 1.

Listeners can expect the same mix of local, national and international indie music, along with the same community collaborations — from podcast series to hosted concerts at unique community locations to co-sponsorships of local cultural events —which the station has become known and won awards for.

While providing hands-on radio production experiences for UW-Eau Claire students will still be an important part of the station’s mission, the name change will better reflect the station’s role as a partner in arts and culture throughout its listening area, Morfitt said.

Verge 99.9 FM was selected as the new name following extensive research and design collaboration with the UW-Eau Claire departments of management and marketing and communication and journalism.

The station has been on the air for two years.