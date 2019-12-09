Student Awards competition opens today

The WBA Student Awards for Excellence competition opens today and closes Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. CT.

Students can submit their work here. High school students are also invited to participate in the high school award categories. Award categories remain unchanged from the previous year.

Learn about the rules and all award categories here.

The WBA is also seeking nominees for the Student Leadership Award. The award is given to a broadcasting or broadcast journalism student of junior standing or above at a Wisconsin college or university who has most noticeably developed and exercised effective and creative skills in leadership.

The student must be nominated in writing by an adviser, supervisor or faculty member. Details can be found on the bottom of the Student Awards for Excellence page.

The awards will be handed out at the WBA Student Seminar on March 7.

Good luck!