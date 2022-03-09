Storm moves into research analytics with iHeartMedia

Heather Storm is leaving her Music Director and afternoon host duties for 95.9 KISS FM (WKSZ) in Green Bay to take a position with iHeartMedia Inc. doing research analytics for Premiere Radio Networks. She will work remotely from her home in Oshkosh.

Her last day with Woodward Radio Group will be on March 25. Storm was a part of the Woodward Radio Group family for almost 12 years. She will leave with great company accolades.

“Woodward and WKSZ have been my home since 2008 (2008-2010, 2012-2022),” Heather said. “I had never set foot in the state of Wisconsin until I pulled into this parking lot with a car packed full of stuff. Leaving comes with many mixed emotions. I am forever grateful for the experiences, opportunities, jo,y and friendships this place has brought me.”

“Heather has been one of the best employees someone could ever ask for,” Brand Manager Joe Marroe said. “She lived and breathed the Woodward lifestyle. I will miss her dearly as I have worked with her for the last 12 years. I do wish her the best, but this one stings and I am sad to see her go.”

KISS FM is now actively searching for is next music director and air personality. You can apply at: https://www.wcinet.com/career-opportunities