Stop using ‘in these uncertain times’ in your ads

We’re several weeks into ‘Safer at Home’ in Wisconsin and if your schedule is anything like mine right now, you’re consuming more media than ever.

We’ve all seen and heard the ads: gentle piano music, images of empty streets and businesses turning their storefront sign from open to closed, and a somewhat melancholy voiceover saying “in these uncertain times.”

What seemed like quick and thoughtful action on the part of advertisers and their partners in media a few weeks ago, is starting to feel more disingenuous with each passing day. Nat Ives from the Wall Street Journal shares some thoughts and data on why advertisers should shift their messaging.

Chet Daniels, Big Radio, Janesville

chester@bigradio.fm