Stations should have safety plans

Are we safe?

It’s a basic question, but to answer it honestly it takes a deep dive into station and employee safety and a hard look at our procedures and facilities.

In June, at the WBA Summer Convention, a panel of journalists and law enforcement personnel discussed employee safety from two vantage points: inside the station and outside the station. The 90 minute presentation explored real life examples where journalists in the field, and our broadcast stations themselves, became targets. Everyone on the panel agreed that the threats are not just a “big market” concern.

It turns out our panel discussion was unfortunately quite timely.

Less than a week later, five journalists died in an attack on a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland. The gunman entered the building and used a “long gun” to blast through the office glass. News reports indicate the gunman had a “history” with the newspaper, The Capitol Gazette. He once filed a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper. The case was dismissed. Newspaper staff said the man then began to harass employees through emails and social media posts.

The shooting and cyber harassment in Maryland is the kind of attack Brown Deer Police Chief Michael Kass warned our audience could happen at any time. The veteran law enforcement officer has years of experience working with media stations like WITI-TV, which is located in his community.

“Harden your target”, the chief advised. As the panel facilitator, I asked him what he meant by that.

Chief Kass believes all media outlets are targets. He suggested that station leaders review security measures in an effort to prevent a possible attack … what he called “hardening the target.”

Dan Shelley is the Executive Director of the RTDNA. His organization represents broadcast and digital journalists around the world. Shelley also believes safety is vital and that threats against journalists and stations are increasing. The RTDNA is now tracking these threats in the United States.

Shelley told the audience that along with training employees to write, edit and operate equipment, station management now needs to include safety lessons. He suggested a training program that is part of the onboarding process and reviewed regularly with all station personnel.

The RTDNA has a list of safety guidelines:

Has your staff had training in personal safety or emergency response?

Is your insurance coverage sufficient, or do you need additional “special risk” insurance?

Are emergency contact information and contact procedures up-to-date?

Does your team have sufficient protective gear?

Is your crisis plan current and is your staff familiar with it?”

Source: Dan Shelley/RTDNA

Most Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are also available for discussions on employee and building safety.

Juli Buehler

News Director, WLUK-TV

WBA Board Member