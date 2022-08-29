Station’s school supply drive raises more than $51,000

The “Class Act School Supply Drive,” hosted by WISN 12 in partnership with the Salvation Army, delivers school supplies to those who need them the most. The campaign this year raised $51,015 with donations placed online, through text messaging, and during an on-air phone bank hosted at the station on Aug. 23.

“As we think of kids heading out the door on the first day of school and not having the tools they need to learn, it made us want to do something to help” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “Our Class Act School Supply Drive changes children’s lives in such a positive way. We are so grateful to those who donated because their gifts go a long way in making a difference.”

The campaign ensures that children have basic supplies including pens, pencils, paper, notepads, backpacks, and other necessities this school year.

Through the 2022 “Class Act School Supply Drive,” financial donations equated to 2,040 backpacks being filled with classroom essentials that support school districts across southeastern Wisconsin. Following extensive coverage of the campaign on-air, online, and via social media channels, generous viewers were able to contribute to the fundraising drive and help local students.

“This outreach of kindness is not just some anomaly either,” Wade said. “The campaign was launched almost a decade ago, and since then we’ve collected $510,000 to benefit local students. It’s made a big difference for not just the kids but also their families in our community.”