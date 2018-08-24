Stations raise $66,000 to buy supplies for students

A TV and radio station in Milwaukee helped residents raise more than $66,000 to provide students in Milwaukee County with classroom supplies ahead of the start of the school year.

This is the sixth year for WISN-TV’s “Class Act School Supply Drive.” WISN-TV hosted a phone bank Aug. 21-22 and dedicated significant airtime reaching out to its viewers with a critical call to help kids in need.

Viewers from across southeast Wisconsin also came together to “Stuff The Bus,” filling an entire full-sized school bus with backpacks, notebooks, and other necessities.

The effort also included WKLH-FM and the Salvation Army.

“Our amazing viewers once again answered the call to help local students in need,” Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12 said. “We are very grateful to the community, as always. This initiative has a big impact on the lives of local kids, giving them supplies they need to start the school year equipped to learn.”

With the money and supplies raised this year, the “Class Act School Supply Drive” will provide more than 4,400 backpacks full of supplies to be handed out to four MPS schools and one West Allis school. Additional supplies benefit Salvation Army programs including The Emergency Lodge.

Between the efforts of WISN-TV, WKLH-FM, and the Salvation Army, donations exceeded this year’s goal of $50,000.

“In the six years of the ‘Class Act School Supply Drive’ we have raised more than $350,000 for school supplies,” said Ben Lorber, director of programming and public affairs for WISN 12. “The program has provided over 23,000 backpacks full of supplies for area students. It’s an amazing testament to the continued generosity of the people in southeastern Wisconsin.”