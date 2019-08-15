Stations gather school supplies for thousands of children

Milwaukee TV station WISN-TV and radio station WHLH-FM raised more than $46,000 for classroom supplies during the seventh annual “Class Act School Supply Drive.”

The stations teamed up with the Salvation Army to host a phone bank Wednesday and dedicated airtime to raise money and fill a school bus with backpacks, notebooks and other needed supplies.

“Class Act is a very meaningful project that we look forward to every year,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “When we can work together with the community and our generous viewers to help children go to school ready to learn, well it just doesn’t get much better than that.”

The money and supplies will provide more than 3,000 backpacks full of supplies to be handed out to four Milwaukee public schools and one West Allis/West Milwaukee school. Additional supplies benefit Salvation Army programs including The Emergency Lodge. More than $400,000 has been raised since 2013.