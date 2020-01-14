Stations gather donations for animal shelter

A group of six radio stations in Manitowoc gathered more than 400 items and donations to support a local animal shelter.

Seehafer Broadcasting used Operation Santa Paws to collect food, toys, cleaning supplies, treats, litter and $5,432 to support the Lakeshore Humane Society. One anonymous donor brought a donation of $5,000 to the station.

Listeners were asked to stop by the studio to select a paper ornament off the Giving Tree located inside the lobby. Each ornament listed an item to donate that will help care for the nearly 1,500 lost and homeless animals sheltered each year by the Lakeshore Humane Society. The ornaments also featured photos of pets from the animal shelter that are available for adoption and a short description of that animal.