Station’s effort generates 1.3 million diapers

A Madison station generated monetary donations combined with physical donations of diapers equaling 1,375,737 diapers during its third annual diaper drive.

NBC15 (WMTV-TV) raised the diapers for the Village Diaper Bank which provides diapers to families in need across south central Wisconsin.

More than $166,404 was raised and 266,373 diapers were donated.

The Diaper Drive ran from Feb. 16-23. Those who donated diapers in-person could drop them off at 13 community drop sites.

On the last day of the campaign, donations went further thanks to a $43,000 match fund supported by generous sponsors.

The drive more than doubled what was donated the previous year.