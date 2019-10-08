Stations draws hundreds to breast cancer charity walk

A Milwaukee radio station and TV station drew 1,000 walkers during a 3K charity walk aimed at raising awareness about the importance of breast cancer screenings.

V100.7 (WKKV-FM) and Fox 6 (WITI-TV) held their eighth annual Sista Strut on Saturday at the Marcus Center Performing Arts Center’s Peck Pavilion in downtown Milwaukee.

The free event encouraged participants to take advantage of the community resources that help prevent, detect, and treat breast cancer. It also taught attendees about breast cancer’s effects on the African American community. In addition, V100.7’s on-air personalities Bailey Coleman, Reggie Brown, and Promise promoted the event on-air and discussed the best ways for the community to take advantage of the event’s resources, such as free clinical breast exams. Fox 6 anchor Mary Stoker Smith co-hosted the event. Local Gospel artists Tony Neal and Us Kiids performed live.

“Sista Strut is a labor of love and it reaches our listeners with vital information about their health,” said Bailey Coleman, Program Director and on-air personality for V100. “If we can help save one person’s life the event will be worth every moment.”

Sista Strut also celebrated survivors and honored the memory of loved ones. Milwaukee resident and breast cancer survivor Brittnay Dupree was named the Grand Marshall for the walk and led “Strutters” along Milwaukee’s picturesque River Walk.