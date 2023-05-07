Stations, broadcasters honored at WBA Awards Gala

Radio and television stations from across Wisconsin were honored Saturday with numerous awards at the 2023 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala. The awards were handed out at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton with more than 400 in attendance.

Competition for this year’s awards was as strong as ever with 1,502 award entries. A total of 113 stations participated. Entries were judged by professional broadcasters outside Wisconsin.

“The amount of interest in this year’s awards gala, as seen by the number of people there and the buzz in the ballroom, sets a new precedent,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “We are so incredibly proud of Wisconsin broadcasters and the important work they do every day in the communities they serve.”

Photos of the event can be found on the WBA’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Professional photos will be published soon.

The following stations were honored with News Operation of the Year, and Station of the Year awards. These are awarded based on a station’s placement in the single category awards and determined through a point system.

The 2023 awards will be given out at the Awards Gala on May 11, 2024. NOTE: This is a week later than our traditional date.