Station visits forge connections with public officials

Producing radio and TV is interesting to those working in the business, and even more interesting to those who aren’t. Inviting local, state, and federal public officials to visit studios an effective way to teach them about a local business that plays a critical role in the lives of their constituents.

State Senator Patrick Testin recently visited WKBT-TV and Mid-West Family Broadcasting studios in La Crosse. Testin toured both facilities, sat in on an editorial meeting, went on video shoots with a photographer and reporter, met with sales staffs, and asked important questions about the state of the radio and TV business. It was a terrific example of a station visit.

The WBA encourages stations to reach out to public officials on a regular basis and invite them to visit studios. Broadcasters serve an important public service, and the hard work that goes into performing that public service should be shared with those who represent your listeners and viewers.