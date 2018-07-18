Station raises more than $160K after gas leak explosion

Madison TV station WISC-TV News 3 raised $163,517 through a one-day telethon for disaster relief aimed at helping residents and businesses of Sun Prairie recover after a July 10 gas leak explosion.

One week after the explosion that killed Sun Prairie Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr and injured others, the station hosted an 18-hour telethon that spanned all of its newscasts. Fifty-eight residents were displaced from their homes and 50 businesses were affected, including five that were destroyed.

All of the money collected will be distributed locally through the Bank of Sun Prairie’s disaster relief funds.

“This is who we are,” said Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president and chief executive officer of Morgan Murphy Media. “We are members of our communities and here to inform, entertain, but mostly to serve.”

Through its coverage all-day Tuesday, the station demonstrated the need for support, talked to those affected, and showcased the remarkable efforts by community members to give assistance during a very difficult time.

“We were compelled to act, and the response was astonishing,” said Colin Benedict, vice president of news for Morgan Murphy Media and news director at WISC-TV. “So many people in our viewing area asked us what they could do to help, and we tried to serve as a connection to those in need.”

Money raised will go directly to families and businesses affected by the explosion. In addition, two local community organizations have been identified as recipients: Sunshine Place, founded in 2007, which is a single point of access to social services for Sun Prairie residents in times of need, and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry which will offer food to those who need help getting back on their feet.