Station raises $59K for Honor Flight

Milwaukee TV station WISN-TV raised $59,000 to send veterans on a trip to see their monuments in Washington D.C.

The station hosted a fundraising phone bank on Wednesday in conjunction with a one-hour primetime television special to honor veterans. The donations collected for Honor Flight will help send 120 veterans to Washington D.C.

“When you hear these compelling stories of service and sacrifice, it’s astonishing to learn about all that these brave veterans have given for our nation,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “We are so thankful to the veterans for their service, and the viewers who demonstrated such generosity during the phone bank. Their donations show their immense gratitude, and the money raised is more than enough to fill an entire plane with veterans for another trip.”

During the WISN 12 television special titled “Honor Flight 50: A Mission of Thanks,” WISN 12 News anchor Patrick Paolantonio provided viewers with an inside look at a recent “Stars and Stripes Honor Flight” where local veterans from World War II, The Korean War and The Vietnam War travelled to Washington D.C. The special shared touching stories and heartwarming receptions that they received throughout the day. During the “Stars and Stripes Honor Flight,” veterans visit the War Memorials, Air Force Memorial, Marine Corps War Memorial, 9-11 Memorial and the most reverent Changing of the Guard Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The flight back home concludes with a surprise Mail Call and homecoming celebration featuring thousands of cheering family and friends. An encore presentation of “Honor Flight 50: A Mission of Thanks” can be seen on WISN-TV Sunday, June 2 at 4 p.m.

“It’s a deeply moving experience to witness these heroes in our nation’s capital, visiting the war memorials, being commended for their service, and receiving recognition after returning home from the trip,” said Patrick Paolantonio, WISN 12 News anchor. “Their stories are all grounded in a selfless commitment to our country. We are lucky to have this opportunity to express our gratitude for their commitment.”