Station raises $54K for honor flights

Milwaukee radio station WTMJ-AM raised $54,758 to support honor flights for local veterans.

WTMJ ran a three-week on-air campaign led by afternoon host John Mercure. Mercure’s “WTMJ Cares” fundraising project told stories of the service of Vietnam veterans in the area. During a radiothon, listeners donated $32,758 in three hours.

The campaign culminated in “Game Night for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight” on Feb. 27 which was a Milwaukee Bucks pre-game party at historic Turner Hall where guests met Vietnam veterans. After the party, the group enjoyed the Bucks game against the Washington Wizards.

The money raised will pay for 150 veterans to see their memorial in Washington, D.C.

“The WTMJ Cares campaign led by John Mercure is another example of how live, local radio impacts people and a community,” said vice president and general manager of WTMJ and WKTI, Tom Langmyer.

“It’s a privilege to tell the stories of our Vietnam veterans,” Mercure said. “Their service is often overlooked when compared to other conflicts in our history. An Honor Flight will give these brave veterans the respect and homecoming they deserve. We couldn’t have done it without the support of our listeners. They never cease to amaze me.”