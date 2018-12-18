Station, Marines set record for Toys for Tots collection

A Madison TV station worked with the Marine Corps Reserve to set a new record for collecting holiday Toys for Tots.

WKOW-TV worked with the Marines to get toys for nearly 9,000 children in the Madison area.

The Marines raised $6,500 for Toys for Tots and WKOW meteorologists Bob Lindmeier and John Zeigler and anchor George Smith helped the Marines pick out toys at a store in Middleton.

Viewers also dropped off toys at the WKOW studio.

“This is the reason we have Christmases for those who otherwise couldn’t,” Sgt. David Williams said. “We try to help as many people as we can.”

The toys will be distributed through Dec. 20.