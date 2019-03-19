Station hosts free ‘Family Affair Expo’

Milwaukee radio stationV100.7 (WKKV-FM) hosted its eighth annual free “Family Affair Expo” last weekend drawing about 1,000 attendees to the State Fair Park Products Pavilion in West Allis.

The aim of the expo is to make a positive impact on Milwaukee families. It featured local exhibitors focused on health and wellness, finance, education, small businesses, and job recruitment.

V100.7’s on-air personalities Bailey Coleman, Reggie Brown, Promise and DJO hosted live entertainment on the main stage. Performing acts include Def Jam Recording Artist YK Osiris, Warner Recording Artists Ar’mon and Trey, and Solo Lucci, Empire Recording Artist and cast member of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. Minister Melvin Hood showcased local gospel artists and Promise hosted local talent in a special live version of Heat From The Street.