A Green Bay radio station raised more than $30,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital by holding a concert in Green Bay.

Y100 (WNCY) held its fifth annual St. Jude Jam on April 10 at Meyer Theater. The sold-out concert featured acoustic performances from Gary Allen, Ashley McBryde, and Michael Ray.

The donations will be added to the $315,577 raised by Y100 listeners during a radiothon in February.

To date, Y100 listeners have raised more than $4.9 million for St. Jude’s fight against childhood cancer. The station held its first radiothon 21 years ago.

This year’s radiothon was broadcast live from Bay Park Square Mall in Green Bay on Feb. 8-9.