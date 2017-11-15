Station helps with food drive at Miller Park

A Milwaukee TV station is taking part in a Thanksgiving food drive to help families in need this holiday season.

CBS 58 is partnering with the Hunger Task Force and Brewers Community Foundation for the Thanksgiving Drive Thru Food Drive on Nov. 22 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Miller Park.

Cars can pull into the Miller Park parking lot, make their donation, and get back on the road without leaving their vehicle.

CBS 58 will broadcast live from the food drive throughout the day.

More than 131,000 pounds of food was donated at last year’s food drive. The goal for this year is 150,000 pounds.

“The Thanksgiving Drive Thru Food Drive has become a holiday tradition,” said Mark Strachota, CBS 58 Vice President/General Manager. “The generosity of the CBS 58 viewers toward the Drive Thru Food Drive has been nothing short of amazing. It is a great way to give thanks and to give back to the community.”

The Hunger Task Force strongly encourages donations of healthy, nutritious food like peanut butter, low sodium canned vegetables, brown rice, and healthy breakfast cereal with no added sugar. Frozen turkeys are also in high demand for Thanksgiving.