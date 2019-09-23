Station helps students with 70,000 school supplies

Radio Milwaukee (WYMS) helped collect 70,000 school supplies for students in Milwaukee Public Schools.

The donations were collected through the fourth annual No Empty Backpacks School Supplies Drive. A portion of the donations, 9,778 school supplies, were delivered Friday at Rogers Street Academy. R&B artist B-Free and DJ Bizzon of Radio Milwaukee performed live.

This year’s drive topped the 2018 drive which collected more than 50,000 items.

Area residents dropped off items from July 22 to Aug. 25 at 64 bins throughout the community, including Radio Milwaukee. Donated supplies include backpacks, crayons, glue sticks, pencils, pens, notebooks, markers, and calculators. Supporters also ordered supplies online, hosted workplace drives and donated cash to the MPS Foundation for the drive.

Receiving supplies this year are students at Bryant Elementary School, Gilbert Stuart Elementary School, Greenfield Bilingual School, Neeskara Elementary School, Rogers Street Academy, Roosevelt Middle School, Rufus King Middle School, and Story Elementary School.