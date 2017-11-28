Station helps collect more than 100K pounds of food

A Milwaukee TV station helped a Thanksgiving food drive to help families in need this holiday season.

CBS 58 is partnered with the Hunger Task Force and Brewers Community Foundation for the Thanksgiving Drive Thru Food Drive on Nov. 22 at Miller Park. The community donated 102,000 pounds of food and 421 turkeys.

CBS 58 broadcast live from the food drive throughout the day.

“The Thanksgiving Drive Thru Food Drive has become a holiday tradition,” said Mark Strachota, CBS 58 Vice President/General Manager. “The generosity of the CBS 58 viewers toward the Drive Thru Food Drive has been nothing short of amazing. It is a great way to give thanks and to give back to the community.”