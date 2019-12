Milwaukee TV station CBS 58 (WDJT-TV) was part of a team that collected 1,215 turkeys and 65,000 pounds of food during a drive-thru food drive.

CBS 58 worked with Hunger Task Force and the Milwaukee Brewers Community Foundation to host the annual Thanksgiving Drive Thru Food Drive at Miller Park. Cars started lining up early on Nov. 27 to deliver donations.

The donations were distributed by Hunger Task Force.