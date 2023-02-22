Station gathers Lego sets for children’s hospital

The American Family Children’s Hospital received almost 1,000 Lego sets after a Madison radio station’s annual Lego Drive.

Life 102.5 (WNWC) has partnered with the hospital for six years to bring hope to the kids during their stay at the hospital. The community of Madison and surrounding areas worked together to make this lasting impact.

“On behalf of the Child Life team, I want to say thank you for another wonderfully successful Lego Drive this year,” said Rachel Lodahl, who works at The American Family Children’s Hospital. “We are so appreciative for the ongoing support that Life 102.5 provides by hosting this drive year after year, and of course the community of donors who are so generous to support the needs of our patients and families. Thank you so much for your gifts. They truly make a positive difference in the hospital experience for so many children and teens.”