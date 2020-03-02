Station gathers 30K cans of Play-Doh for pediatric patients

A Madison radio station broke a record when it collected more than 30,000 cans of Play-Doh to benefit the American Family Children’s Hospital.

Life 102.5 (WNWC-FM) has held a drive the last three years to support the local children’s hospital. This year there was so much surplus that other area hospitals and facilities will be able to benefit as well.

“We are grateful to be located in a community that continues to support our patients and families in such a tremendous way,” Rachel Wenger, a Child Life Assistant at the American Family Children’s Hospital said. “All of this Play-Doh will benefit so many kids both within our hospital, as well as the other places you deliver to, encouraging play and creativity.”

The station also partnered with a cafe to offer staff, patients, and families a special Valentine’s Day luncheon.

“We already have listeners and community leaders asking when we will do this again, as they are eager to help once more,” said Life 102.5 Listener Engagement Director, Summer Shepherd. “We cannot wait to see how this continues to grow moving forward.”