Station donates thousands of books to children

A Milwaukee TV station donated 8,000 books to local schools and literacy organizations supporting children.

WISN-TV partnered with Disney Publishing Worldwide, Disney|ABC Television Group and First Book for the “Magic of Storytelling” campaign to donate the books to the Penfield Children’s Center, Woodlands East School, and Next Door Foundation in Milwaukee, and Greater Waukesha Literacy.

This is the fourth year the station has run the donation program.

“These books will open kids up to a world of wonder, possibility and imagination,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “They’re on an important journey toward discovering the power of reading. It’s very rewarding that we get to play a small part in that.”

This WISN 12 initiative aims to benefit local entities, enrich students’ education, improve literacy and raise awareness about the importance of reading. Since 2015, roughly 31,500 brand new books have been provided to children in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties. This campaign has positively affected numerous organizations including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, The Salvation Army Emergency Lodge, La Casa de Esperanza, the Dual Language Program through Racine Unified School District, COA Youth & Family Centers, La Causa Inc., Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Center For Independence (MCFI) and Silver Spring Neighborhood Center.

“The Magic of Storytelling is a nationwide effort that has a significant impact locally,” said Ben Lorber, director of programming and public affairs for WISN 12. “As a father, it is joyful to see the support for children in our communities, and this campaign’s story truly does have a happy ending.”