Station collects hats for pediatric cancer patients

Milwaukee Radio station FM106.1 (WMIL-FM) collected more than 800 hats for pediatric cancer patients during its first annual “Hatsgiving Drive.”

The drive featured on-air personalities Ridder, Scott, Shannen, Quinn, Billy Greenwood, J.R. and Hannah who encouraged listeners to donate handmade and newly purchased hats at the radio station or at various station appearances throughout the month of November.

“When we started Hatsgiving Drive we were hoping to collect 100 hats for our first year,” said Quinn, Assistant Program Director and on-air personality for FM106.1. “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses and our listeners for helping us surpass our goal by eight times.”