Station collects cereal, oatmeal for food pantry

Life 102.5 (WNWC) in Madison and The River Food Pantry collected 133 pounds of cereal and oatmeal at The Rend Collective concert. Life 102.5 has been partnering with the River Food Pantry for a few years, in order to make an impact on the community in Madison.

Life 102.5 listeners brought the food pantry’s most requested items to the concert.

For those who couldn’t make it to the concert, there were bins placed at both Chick-fil-A’s in Madison. The bins on the east and west side were overflowing with cereal and oatmeal.

“It’s always so incredible to see Life 102.5 listeners getting so excited about the opportunity to serve the Madison and Dane County community,” Amanda Brooks, Listener Engagement Director said. “The River Food Pantry is great to work with, and we always love getting to partner with them on these food drives.”