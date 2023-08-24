Sports Workshop returns to American Family Field

The WBA Doug Chickering – WIAA Sports Workshop returned to American Family Field on Wednesday after a four-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Speakers included Brewers radio broadcaster Josh Maurer who talked about his experience in the booth, Brewers Director of Data Analytics, Danny Henken, who talked about how the Brewers use data to segment and target messages to their fans, and Stephanie Hauser and Todd Clark from the WIAA, who talked about the state of high school sports.

The sessions concluded with a ballpark-style lunch and a matinee game between the Brewers and the Twins, which the Brewers won in extra innings.

Thank you to everyone who assisted in planning and carrying out the sports workshop, in particular, Brewers Director of Broadcasting and Publications, Ken Spindler.