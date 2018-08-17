Sports talk host struck by lightning

Wisconsin sports talk host Bill Michaels was injured when a bolt of lightning struck a table he was sitting at during a broadcast.

Michaels’s show, “The Bill Michaels Show” is based at WSSP-FM (105.7 The Fan). He was hosting his show Thursday morning from a golf event in Eau Claire when he was struck.

According to his wife’s Facebook post, the lightning when into his finger and out his shoe. He was taken to a hospital, treated, and released.

He rejoined his show Friday and said they thought they had set up their broadcast well away from the weather. He said he wasn’t hit directly but that some of the lightning went through him. He said it burned his arms and fingers.