Sports Broadcast Symposium coming to Beloit

Visit Beloit is proud to announce that the second annual Sports Broadcast Symposium and Dream Job Competition is set to take place Jan. 6-8. The three-day event is slated to feature an educational symposium, a competition to become a full-time sports radio broadcaster in 2023, and numerous networking opportunities.

Matthew Bosen, Director of Sales and Servicing at Visit Beloit is looking forward to hosting the event and stated, “We are excited to welcome a new lineup of aspiring broadcasters to our great city, where our venues will serve as the perfect stage for launching the sports broadcasting careers of the attendees. We look forward to welcoming all to this marquee, one-of-a-kind event.” The event will feature numerous professional broadcasters that will be announced later.

Registration for the event is open until Dec. 22 and is $265. An early-bird discount code is available through Oct. 31 at VisitBeloit.com/Symposium for a rate of $215. Registration for the event will be limited to the first 200 individuals, so early registration is strongly encouraged. In order to be eligible for the Dream Job Competition attendees must be registered and submit all required information no later than Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

Programming will kick off on Friday, Jan. 6 with a welcome reception for all registered attendees. Education will get under way with a full day of breakout sessions, keynote speeches, and networking opportunities on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The final day of the event on Sunday, Jan. 8 will be focused on a live job competition to win a paid sports broadcasting position for the 2023 Minor League Baseball season. All registered attendees are eligible to compete in the Dream Job Competition. Registrants will submit content in advance of the competition to be judged and the top submissions will be selected for a live competition that will take place during the final day of the symposium. Further details about the competition parameters will be announced soon. Judges will be comprised of several professional broadcasters with ties to organizations such as ESPN, FOX Sports, and the Big Ten Network. In 2022, the current voice of the Beloit Sky Carp, Larry Larson, won the Dream Job Competition by besting six other contestants during the live portion of the competition. In addition to Larson, fellow finalists Brennan Mense (Billings Mustangs), Mitchell Speltz (Augusta Green Jackets), and Ryan Zimmerman (Gary SouthShore RailCats) also secured broadcast positions in professional baseball.

“We are extremely excited to produce and host our second annual Symposium that will create opportunities for ambitious broadcasters to start their careers, and we are so grateful for the generosity of the amazing broadcasting professionals that are making this event possible. The collaboration we have received from broadcasters across the country and the Beloit Sky Carp has also been integral in creating this event,” said Bosen.

Register Here