Sparta radio hosts nominated for CMA Personality of the Year

A morning show team based in Sparta has been nominated by the Country Music Association for Broadcast Personality of the Year.

This is the third nomination in four years for Ben and Arnie from the Ben and Arnie Morning Show on WCOW-FM.

The CMA Broadcast Awards are among the most prestigious awards given out in the field of country radio. The categories are established by market size based on population as ranked by Arbitron. Entries for Broadcast Personality of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement, and biographical information. Candidates for Station of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings history, community involvement, and format leadership.

Winners will be announced in October and will be honored during the 50th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.