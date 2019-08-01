Sparta GM dies at age 57

Sparta-Tomah Broadcasting General Manager William Hoffman died Wednesday. He was 57.

During his eleven years with the company he helped guide WCOW to five CMA and three ACM nominations as well as being named “Station of The Year” by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in 2015 and 2016.

A funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sparta. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, and at the church on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Online condolences may be offered to the Hoffman family at www.schanhoferfh.com.